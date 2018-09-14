TrueCar Inc (TRUE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TrueCar from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson set a $13.00 price target on shares of TrueCar and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th.

Get TrueCar alerts:

TRUE traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. The company had a trading volume of 592,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,554. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.62. TrueCar has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $17.13.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The firm had revenue of $87.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.81 million. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that TrueCar will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Jeff Swart sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $108,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,392. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Pierantoni sold 7,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $84,766.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,549 shares in the company, valued at $941,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,154 shares of company stock worth $693,118 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUE. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TrueCar in the 1st quarter worth $170,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 5,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,665,000 after buying an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 302,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 120,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 143,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 58,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 112,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 43,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for TrueCar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueCar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.