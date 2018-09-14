Tronox (TROX) Bond Prices Fall 0.9%

An issue of Tronox Ltd (OTCMKTS:TROX) debt fell 0.9% as a percentage of its face value during trading on Friday. The high-yield debt issue has a 5.75% coupon and is set to mature on October 1, 2025. The debt is now trading at $93.13 and was trading at $96.00 one week ago. Price moves in a company’s debt in credit markets sometimes predict parallel moves in its stock price.

TROX has been the topic of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tronox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tronox to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Tronox from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tronox presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of OTCMKTS TROX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,583,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,792. Tronox Ltd has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $28.40.

Tronox (OTCMKTS:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $492.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.24 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 24th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%.

In other news, CEO Jeffry N. Quinn purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.97 per share, for a total transaction of $203,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,917,669.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gregory Daniel Blue sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $156,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 69,795 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,989.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Tronox by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 99,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 34.8% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 28,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 21.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Tronox by 6.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 158,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter.

Tronox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TROX)

Tronox Limited is engaged in production and marketing of titanium bearing mineral sands and titanium dioxide pigment (TiO2). The Company’s TiO2 products are critical components of everyday applications, such as coatings, plastics, paper and other applications. The Company’s mineral sands business consists primarily of two product streams: titanium feedstock and zircon.

