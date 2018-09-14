Triggers Price Up 20.1% Over Last 7 Days (TRIG)

Triggers (CURRENCY:TRIG) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Triggers token can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00003017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Triggers has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. Triggers has a market cap of $6.25 million and $1.09 million worth of Triggers was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Triggers alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004255 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015570 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000301 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.95 or 0.00277416 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00151230 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.59 or 0.05789196 BTC.

Triggers Profile

Triggers’ total supply is 32,105,578 tokens. The official website for Triggers is www.blocksafefoundation.com . The official message board for Triggers is blog.blocksafe.network . Triggers’ official Twitter account is @blocksafe

Buying and Selling Triggers

Triggers can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Triggers directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Triggers should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Triggers using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Triggers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Triggers and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.