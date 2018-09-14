Tribune Company Common Stock (TRCO) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,011 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,355 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tribune Company Common Stock were worth $16,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 813.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $194,000. Signition LP bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tribune Company Common Stock by 42.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 94.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRCO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Tribune Company Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tribune Company Common Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.40.

TRCO stock opened at $37.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Tribune Company Common Stock has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.71.

Tribune Company Common Stock (NYSE:TRCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $489.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.10 million. Tribune Company Common Stock had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Tribune Company Common Stock will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Tribune Company Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.92%.

About Tribune Company Common Stock

Tribune Media Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a media and entertainment company in the United States. It offers news, entertainment, and sports programming through Tribune Broadcasting local television stations, including FOX television affiliates, CW Network, LLC television affiliates, CBS television affiliates, ABC television affiliates, MY television affiliates, NBC television affiliates, and independent television stations; and television series and movies on WGN America, a national general entertainment cable network.

