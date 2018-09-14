Triangle Capital Co. (BBDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Triangle Capital Co. (NYSE:BBDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 29th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th.

Shares of BBDC opened at $10.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $579.84 million, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.79. Triangle Capital has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 60.99 and a current ratio of 60.99.

Get Triangle Capital alerts:

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Triangle Capital in a research report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Triangle Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Triangle Capital from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

Recommended Story: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Triangle Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triangle Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.