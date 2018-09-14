TransUnion (TRU) Given Hold Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their hold rating on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm currently has a $75.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $71.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of TransUnion from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransUnion currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $75.07.

Get TransUnion alerts:

Shares of TRU traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.96. 1,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,471. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $41.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.48. The company has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. TransUnion had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $563.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 17.54%.

In related news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $114,941.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,856.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $318,495.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,456.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 200,410 shares of company stock valued at $14,317,418. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRU. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in TransUnion by 32.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 14.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,409,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,095,000 after buying an additional 1,179,299 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP purchased a new position in TransUnion in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in TransUnion by 0.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 217,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,600,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the first quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

Read More: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for TransUnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransUnion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.