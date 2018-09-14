Traders Sell Visa (V) on Strength (V)

Traders sold shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $137.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $304.27 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $166.52 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Visa had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. Visa traded up $1.08 for the day and closed at $146.57

Several brokerages have issued reports on V. UBS Group began coverage on Visa in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Visa from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Visa from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.16 billion, a PE ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.11. Visa had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 24.14%.

In other news, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.56, for a total value of $3,522,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,185,089.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP James H. Hoffmeister sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $967,749.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,749.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 6,244 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,487 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Visa (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

