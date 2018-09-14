Traders Sell Shares of S&P Global (SPGI) on Strength (SPGI)

Traders sold shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $32.05 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $81.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $49.25 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, S&P Global had the 0th highest net out-flow for the day. S&P Global traded up $0.53 for the day and closed at $209.99

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $209.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Atlantic Securities cut S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.93.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 333.87% and a net margin of 25.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total value of $71,172.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 531 shares in the company, valued at $107,978.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.27, for a total value of $805,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 800.7% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 143.4% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC raised its position in S&P Global by 209.0% during the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 20,684.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

