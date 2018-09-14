Traders Sell Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) on Strength (ISRG)

Traders sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on strength during trading on Friday. $108.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intuitive Surgical had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Intuitive Surgical traded up $9.54 for the day and closed at $568.36
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.08.
The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.
In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total value of $29,308,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,495.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total value of $1,120,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,267.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,463 shares of company stock valued at $57,194,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 18,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.
About Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.
