Traders Sell Shares of Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) on Strength (ISRG)

Traders sold shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on strength during trading on Friday. $108.43 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $146.42 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $37.99 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Intuitive Surgical had the 28th highest net out-flow for the day. Intuitive Surgical traded up $9.54 for the day and closed at $568.36

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $540.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $515.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target (up previously from $510.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, July 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $582.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.08.

The stock has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $909.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.43 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.95 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $523.37, for a total value of $29,308,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at $6,214,495.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Friedman sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.46, for a total value of $1,120,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,229,267.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,463 shares of company stock valued at $57,194,982 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $4,228,000. Sturgeon Ventures LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.0% during the second quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 18,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,432 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,556,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,837,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 116,387 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

