Traders Sell Shares of Citrix Systems (CTXS) on Strength (CTXS)

Traders sold shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $12.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.46 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Citrix Systems had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Citrix Systems traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $112.32
CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.
In other news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $129,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,262. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,435 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,607 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 134.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,364 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 117,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)
Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.
