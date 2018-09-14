Traders Sell Shares of Citrix Systems (CTXS) on Strength (CTXS)

Traders sold shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) on strength during trading hours on Friday. $12.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $63.84 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $51.46 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, Citrix Systems had the 17th highest net out-flow for the day. Citrix Systems traded up $0.23 for the day and closed at $112.32

CTXS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Citrix Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.21.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The cloud computing company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $742.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.33 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 64.77% and a net margin of 3.23%. Citrix Systems’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $103.00 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jessica Soisson sold 1,136 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.78, for a total value of $129,254.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 2,128 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total value of $241,059.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 145,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,515,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,520 shares of company stock valued at $1,903,262. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTXS. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 29.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 181,435 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $16,837,000 after purchasing an additional 41,071 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.5% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 153,607 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $14,255,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 134.1% in the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 6,364 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.9% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 117,740 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,926,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 3.2% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 75,462 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citrix Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.