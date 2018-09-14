Traders Buy SYSCO (SYY) on Weakness Following Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) on weakness during trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. $91.07 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $58.48 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $32.59 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, SYSCO had the 22nd highest net in-flow for the day. SYSCO traded down ($0.46) for the day and closed at $74.49Specifically, Director Richard G. Tilghman sold 5,000 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $353,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,022,983.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 1,013,666 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $76,116,179.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,005 shares in the company, valued at $300,735.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,982,249 shares of company stock worth $298,203,555. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYY. ValuEngine raised shares of SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $68.00 price target on shares of SYSCO and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.42.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.54.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.30 billion. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 68.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SYSCO by 64.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,662,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929,805 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in SYSCO by 83.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,298 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,934,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,998,000. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in SYSCO by 166.6% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,032,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,904,000 after acquiring an additional 645,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, Bahamas, Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Ireland, Belgium, Spain, and Luxembourg.

