Traders Buy Shares of JD.Com (JD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $111.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.50 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JD.Com had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. JD.Com traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $27.11

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura decreased their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,710.00 and a beta of 1.39.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.35. JD.Com had a negative return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that JD.Com Inc will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,055 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JD.Com by 12.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 57.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 260,897 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

