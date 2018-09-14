Traders Buy Shares of JD.Com (JD) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) on weakness during trading on Friday. $111.33 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $71.83 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $39.50 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, JD.Com had the 29th highest net in-flow for the day. JD.Com traded down ($0.65) for the day and closed at $27.11
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark decreased their price target on JD.Com from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Nomura decreased their price target on JD.Com from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on JD.Com in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on JD.Com from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 2,710.00 and a beta of 1.39.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 23.8% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 847,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,316,000 after purchasing an additional 163,055 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in JD.Com by 12.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in JD.Com by 57.7% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,077 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,873,000 after acquiring an additional 260,897 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JD.Com by 5.6% during the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 285,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 15,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in JD.Com during the first quarter worth approximately $2,498,000. 51.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD)
JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Mall and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; mother and childcare products, toys, and instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.
