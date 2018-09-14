Traders Buy Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (LLY) on Weakness After Insider Selling

Traders bought shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) on weakness during trading hours on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. $96.53 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $43.13 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $53.40 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Eli Lilly And Co had the 16th highest net in-flow for the day. Eli Lilly And Co traded down ($0.81) for the day and closed at $105.77Specifically, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.62, for a total transaction of $14,725,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,880,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,557,315,242.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Eli & Co Lilly sold 10,059 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $149,174.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,894,318 shares in the company, valued at $57,752,735.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,685,070 shares of company stock worth $167,108,944 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “$89.43” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $100.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.69.

The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 39.84%. Eli Lilly And Co’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th were given a $0.5625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.57%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly And Co in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

