Traders Buy Shares of DowDuPont (DWDP) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of DowDuPont Inc (NYSE:DWDP) on weakness during trading hours on Friday. $124.73 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $73.87 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $50.86 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, DowDuPont had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. DowDuPont traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $68.58

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DWDP shares. MED reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of DowDuPont in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DowDuPont from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of DowDuPont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DowDuPont has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.56.

The company has a market cap of $161.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.70.

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $24.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 billion. DowDuPont had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that DowDuPont Inc will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. DowDuPont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

In other DowDuPont news, General Counsel Charles J. Kalil sold 100,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $7,120,633.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Edward D. Breen acquired 29,580 shares of DowDuPont stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.61 per share, with a total value of $1,999,903.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DowDuPont by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, SG3 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DowDuPont during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

DowDuPont Company Profile (NYSE:DWDP)

DowDuPont Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture, materials science, and specialty products businesses worldwide. The company's Agriculture segment develops and sells hybrid corn seed and soybean seed varieties; canola, cotton, sunflower, sorghum, wheat, and rice seeds; silage inoculants; and weed control, disease control, and insect control products.

