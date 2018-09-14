Traders Buy Shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $209.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.36 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charter Communications had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $312.50

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.93.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.83 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 1.45% and a net margin of 23.59%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

