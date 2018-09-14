Traders Buy Shares of Charter Communications (CHTR) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $209.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $117.91 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $91.36 million into the stock. Of all equities tracked, Charter Communications had the 11th highest net in-flow for the day. Charter Communications traded down ($0.34) for the day and closed at $312.50
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Goldman Sachs Group raised Charter Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $315.00 to $361.00 in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine raised Charter Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised Charter Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $397.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on Charter Communications from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.93.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.46, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24.
In related news, EVP Richard R. Dykhouse sold 2,101 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $622,988.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 254.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHTR)
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, spectrum guide services, and a package of basic video programming, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
