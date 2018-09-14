Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Pretium Resources (PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 26,484 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 670% compared to the typical volume of 3,439 put options.

Shares of PVG stock opened at $7.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of -0.22. Pretium Resources has a 52 week low of $6.17 and a 52 week high of $12.44.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $146.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.20 million. Pretium Resources had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 3.22%. equities analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 97.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,977 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Pretium Resources by 166.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 27,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 17,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.55% of the company’s stock.

PVG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Pretium Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Pretium Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.70.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal project is the Brucejack project comprising 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

