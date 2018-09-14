TPI Composites (TPIC) PT Raised to $31.00 at Morgan Stanley

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Cowen set a $35.00 price objective on shares of TPI Composites and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.83.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $27.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. TPI Composites has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a market capitalization of $937.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.37 and a beta of -0.91.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). TPI Composites had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $230.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.29 million. sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $150,017.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven C. Lockard sold 51,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $1,448,706.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 317,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,878,125.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,098,775 shares of company stock valued at $59,191,099. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 51.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.