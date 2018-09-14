Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Takes $1.72 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aries Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 15,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $160.35 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $130.61 and a 52 week high of $161.40.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

