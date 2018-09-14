Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Entergy Co. (ETR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 301.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 26,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 23.8% in the first quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Entergy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Entergy by 4.7% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. raised its stake in Entergy by 65.7% in the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

ETR stock opened at $84.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.48. Entergy Co. has a one year low of $71.95 and a one year high of $87.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 13.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.11 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.44%.

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 13,500 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total transaction of $1,129,545.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,750 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total transaction of $233,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,377 shares of company stock worth $3,141,926 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.38.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

