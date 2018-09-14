Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 37,764 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 3,776,400.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,764 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHW. FMR LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after buying an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,627 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 3,101,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,468,000 after acquiring an additional 957,925 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,533,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,172,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,390,000 after acquiring an additional 838,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHW shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $68.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $60.22.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. research analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is presently 31.71%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher V. Dodds sold 15,718 shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $803,818.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

