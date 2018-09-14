Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 2,756 ASGN Inc (ASGN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASGN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN during the 2nd quarter worth about $559,307,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,294,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,721,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,244,000. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,059,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Theodore S. Hanson sold 12,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.85, for a total transaction of $1,152,175.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 238,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,156,145.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy M. Jones sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.05, for a total transaction of $117,639.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408 shares in the company, valued at $37,556.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,687 shares of company stock worth $4,630,186. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ASGN in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASGN in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ASGN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

NYSE ASGN opened at $83.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. ASGN Inc has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $94.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.93.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $878.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.03 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. research analysts expect that ASGN Inc will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASGN Incorporated provides IT and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, healthcare technology, engineering, life sciences, and government sectors in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company's Apex segment offers technical, digital, and creative and scientific professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients; IT staffing and consulting services comprising IT infrastructure, application development, project management, and healthcare IT professionals; and creative, marketing, advertising, and digital professionals.

