Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 787 Boston Beer Company Inc (SAM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $324,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $499,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $434,000. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 55.9% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after buying an additional 10,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Boston Beer to $260.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Boston Beer from $238.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.67.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.68, for a total transaction of $3,186,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $313.55 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $329.95. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by ($0.79). The company had revenue of $273.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.05 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Boston Beer Company Inc will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It sells approximately 60 beers under the Samuel Adams brand names; 10 flavored malt beverages under the Twisted Tea brand name; 20 hard cider beverages under the Angry Orchard brand; 5 hard sparkling waters under the Truly Spiked & Sparkling brand name; and approximately 50 beers under 4 brand names.

