Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires Shares of 7,550 Appian Corp (APPN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wexford Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 22.9% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Appian by 240.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Appian by 421.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Appian by 74.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Appian by 2,038.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares during the period. 17.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Appian alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Calkins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $6,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Edward L. Hughes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $666,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,500 shares of company stock worth $9,893,115 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Appian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Appian from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Appian from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Appian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of Appian stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. Appian Corp has a 52 week low of $19.62 and a 52 week high of $43.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -60.21 and a beta of 0.46.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Appian had a negative return on equity of 81.10% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $59.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Appian Corp will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code software development platform that enables organizations to develop various applications in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, data flows, records, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded or configured.

Featured Article: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Appian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Appian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.