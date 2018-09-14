Tierion Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. During the last week, Tierion has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. Tierion has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and approximately $254,252.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tierion token can currently be bought for about $0.0158 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Binance, HitBTC and Huobi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tierion Profile

Tierion launched on July 17th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Tierion is tierion.com

Buying and Selling Tierion

Tierion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, Gate.io, Liqui and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tierion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tierion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

