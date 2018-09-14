ThoreCoin Price Reaches $22.99 on Top Exchanges (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. In the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. One ThoreCoin token can now be purchased for $22.99 or 0.00355357 BTC on exchanges. ThoreCoin has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $37,013.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003112 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015488 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000306 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00279704 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00152009 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000216 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00008722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.14 or 0.06161516 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official . The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

