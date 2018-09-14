Thomas Tesoro Sells 1,000 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (SMP) Stock

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) VP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,000 shares of Standard Motor Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $51,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,956.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.65. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.56 and a 12 month high of $52.20.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $286.64 million during the quarter. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 12.38%. Standard Motor Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.68%.

Standard Motor Products declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the auto parts company to repurchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SMP. ValuEngine raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. CL King cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,135 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. Its Engine Management segment manufactures and distributes engine management replacement parts, including electronic ignition control modules, fuel injectors, remanufactured diesel injectors and pumps, ignition wires, coils, switches, relays, EGR valves, distributor caps and rotors, various sensors primarily measuring temperature, vehicle systems, electronic throttle bodies, and other engine management components primarily under the Standard, Blue Streak, BWD, Select, Intermotor, OEM, LockSmart, TechSmart, Tech Expert, and GP Sorensen brands.

