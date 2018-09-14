Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN) Shares Sold by B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund

B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund reduced its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 55.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the period. B.S. Pension Fund Trustee Ltd acting for the British Steel Pension Fund’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 9,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 58,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,087,000 after acquiring an additional 14,331 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 39,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $379,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.8% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 862,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,651,000 after acquiring an additional 47,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $105.72 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $120.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.54, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.03. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 46.80% and a net margin of 28.08%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

In related news, insider Stephen A. Anderson sold 25,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.55, for a total value of $2,824,222.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,630,117.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

