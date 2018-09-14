Teligent Inc (TLGT) Holdings Trimmed by Kopp Investment Advisors LLC

Kopp Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Teligent Inc (NASDAQ:TLGT) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211,943 shares during the quarter. Teligent makes up approximately 2.3% of Kopp Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Kopp Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.43% of Teligent worth $2,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLGT. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Teligent by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the period. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Teligent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Teligent by 225.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 23,376 shares during the period. Elk Creek Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teligent by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC now owns 3,554,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,514 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teligent by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 114,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 53,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TLGT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 1,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $198.63 million, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.09. Teligent Inc has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $7.34.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity set a $4.00 price target on Teligent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Teligent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teligent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd.

In other news, CEO Jason Grenfell-Gardner sold 52,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $211,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teligent Company Profile

Teligent, Inc, a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms.

