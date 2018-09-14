Telenor ASA (TELNY) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on TELNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Telenor ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th.

Get Telenor ASA alerts:

OTCMKTS TELNY opened at $19.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.76. Telenor ASA has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Telenor ASA had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 24.10%. sell-side analysts expect that Telenor ASA will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Telenor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.