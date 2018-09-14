Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Holdings Boosted by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 455.4% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 12,275 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after buying an additional 10,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1,260.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,733,000 after buying an additional 49,958 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,017,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Teledyne Technologies by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Jason Vanwees sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.30, for a total transaction of $1,802,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,693,200.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas H. Reslewic sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.49, for a total transaction of $4,735,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,503,985.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,128,980 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $222.00 target price on Teledyne Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 5th.

NYSE TDY opened at $244.01 on Friday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $153.95 and a 52 week high of $247.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.44. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm had revenue of $732.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

