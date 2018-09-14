Teekay Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (TK)

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 1,944 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,562% compared to the average daily volume of 117 put options.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Teekay during the 2nd quarter worth $1,706,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Teekay by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 6,021 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Teekay by 370.1% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 323,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 254,375 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Teekay by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 393,671 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Teekay by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 8,445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.11% of the company’s stock.

TK stock opened at $6.45 on Friday. Teekay has a 12 month low of $6.25 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Teekay (NYSE:TK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The shipping company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.13. Teekay had a negative net margin of 4.62% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $405.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Teekay’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Teekay will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 3rd were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Teekay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -15.94%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TK shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Teekay in a report on Monday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teekay from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Teekay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading (FSO) units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects.

