TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (AMTD) Holdings Lifted by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) by 18.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TD Ameritrade were worth $2,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTD. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 21.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 64.6% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 9,880 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2,428.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 25,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 24,892 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after buying an additional 7,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 19.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TD Ameritrade alerts:

In other TD Ameritrade news, EVP Peter J. Desilva acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.73 per share, with a total value of $283,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMTD. BidaskClub cut shares of TD Ameritrade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TD Ameritrade from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of TD Ameritrade from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TD Ameritrade presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.19.

AMTD stock opened at $54.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.52 and a 52 week high of $63.01.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. TD Ameritrade had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 21.71%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. TD Ameritrade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.65%.

TD Ameritrade Company Profile

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors, traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. Its products and services include tdameritrade.com, a Web platform for self-directed retail investors; Trade Architect, a Web-based platform for investors and traders to identify opportunities and stay informed; thinkorswim, a desktop platform for traders; and TD Ameritrade Mobile, which allows on-the-go investors and traders to trade and monitor accounts.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD).

Receive News & Ratings for TD Ameritrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD Ameritrade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.