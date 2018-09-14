Taylor Morrison Home Corp (TMHC) Holdings Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Corp (NYSE:TMHC) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 851,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,056 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.76% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 219,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 37,307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,639,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 107.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 58,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 30,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,542 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. ValuEngine cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $22.00 price target on Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NYSE TMHC opened at $19.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 6.86. Taylor Morrison Home Corp has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $980.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $923.15 million. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 3.97%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. equities analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corp will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

