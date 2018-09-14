Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (TSM) Shares Sold by Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 616,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 90,800 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSM. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,126.9% during the 1st quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 3,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Nomura upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. UBS Group upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $43.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $231.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.06.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $233.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

