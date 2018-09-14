Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $720,000.00

Equities research analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report sales of $720,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.75 million and the lowest is $350,000.00. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $1.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750,000.00 to $4.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.62 million per share, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of SYRS traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,106. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.30 and a twelve month high of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $399.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -2.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 374,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after buying an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 181,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 46,927 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 929,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,066,000 after buying an additional 354,591 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 1,652,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after buying an additional 1,015,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,126,000. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

