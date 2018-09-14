Swiss National Bank Trims Position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (PTCT)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $233,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTCT opened at $47.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $52.95.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $68.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.83 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.03% and a negative return on equity of 27.41%. research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.43.

In related news, EVP Neil Gregory Almstead sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $966,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,909.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and Emflaza (deflazacort) for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

