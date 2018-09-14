Swiss National Bank Has $2.20 Million Holdings in Glaukos Corp (GKOS)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Glaukos Corp (NYSE:GKOS) by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.16% of Glaukos worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 470.4% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $248,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Glaukos during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GKOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Glaukos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Glaukos from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.20.

In other news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 502,760 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $30,361,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Thomas William Burns sold 150,000 shares of Glaukos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $5,817,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 699,502 shares of company stock worth $38,252,555 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

GKOS opened at $62.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,259.40 and a beta of 1.46. Glaukos Corp has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $70.91.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $43.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.51 million. Glaukos had a negative return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 3.49%. Glaukos’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Glaukos Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glaukos Company Profile

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

