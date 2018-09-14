Swedbank Boosts Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM)

Swedbank lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,149,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,763 shares during the quarter. Swedbank owned approximately 0.05% of Exxon Mobil worth $177,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,427,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.7% during the second quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 119,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,908,000 after buying an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 10.8% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 45.6% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 191,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after buying an additional 60,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 87,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,255,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. 52.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XOM opened at $82.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $72.15 and a twelve month high of $89.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.86.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.34). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $73.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 91.36%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Morningstar set a $85.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.66.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company also manufactures petroleum products; manufactures and markets commodity petrochemicals, including olefins, aromatics, polyethylene, and polypropylene plastics, as well as various specialty products; and transports and sells crude oil, natural gas, and petroleum products.

