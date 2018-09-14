SVMK (SVMK) Announces September 26th IPO

SVMK (SVMK) is planning to raise $135 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Wednesday, September 26th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will be issuing 13,500,000 shares at $9.00-$11.00 per share.

In the last 12 months, SVMK generated $233.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $32.1 million. SVMK has a market cap of $1.2 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Allen & Company and BofA Merrill Lynch served as the underwriters for the IPO and Credit Suisse, UBS Investment Bank, Wells Fargo Securities, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, CODE Advisors, Foros. JMP Securities and LionTree were co-managers.

SVMK provided the following description of their company for its IPO: ” We are a leading global provider of survey software products that enable organizations to engage with their key constituents, including their customers, employees and the markets they serve. SurveyMonkey has changed the way people gather feedback by making it easy for anyone to create their own online surveys. Our mission is to power curious individuals and organizations to measure, benchmark and act on the opinions that drive success. Our People Powered Data platform enables conversations at scale to deliver impactful customer, employee and market insights to our over 16 million active users globally. “.

SVMK was founded in 1999 and has 761 employees. The company is located at One Curiosity Way, San Mateo, CA 94403, US and can be reached via phone at (650) 543-8400 or on the web at http://www.surveymonkey.com.

