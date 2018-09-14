Surgery Partners (SGRY) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGRY. ValuEngine lowered Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Leerink Swann initiated coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Surgery Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.43.

SGRY opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. Surgery Partners has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $760.43 million, a P/E ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 1.89.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Surgery Partners had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $444.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Surgery Partners will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Brandan Lingle sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $181,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,393 shares in the company, valued at $370,132.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGRY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 11.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 9,926 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,288,000 after buying an additional 31,632 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Surgery Partners by 2,564.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 100,117 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates surgical facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

