Surface Oncology Inc (SURF) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Surface Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SURF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.66) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Surface Oncology’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Surface Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.73) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Surface Oncology.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on SURF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th.

NASDAQ SURF opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. Surface Oncology has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $18.18.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $326,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $489,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology during the second quarter worth about $1,317,000. Institutional investors own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27.

