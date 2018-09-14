Superior Energy Services (SPN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $9.00 price objective on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPN. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Superior Energy Services from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Superior Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Superior Energy Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised Superior Energy Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Energy Services from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Superior Energy Services currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.07.

Shares of SPN stock opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Superior Energy Services has a 52-week low of $7.66 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Superior Energy Services (NYSE:SPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.07 million. Superior Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) EPS. analysts predict that Superior Energy Services will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Energy Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000.

Superior Energy Services Company Profile

Superior Energy Services, Inc provides oilfield services and equipment to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States, the Gulf of Mexico, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Drilling Products and Services, Onshore Completion and Workover Services, Production Services, and Technical Solutions.

