Sunoco (SUN) PT Lowered to $29.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.43% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sunoco in a report on Monday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sunoco from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunoco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley set a $32.00 target price on shares of Sunoco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.87.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Shares of Sunoco stock opened at $27.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Sunoco has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.79.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Sunoco had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 33.25%. Sunoco’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Sunoco will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Sunoco during the first quarter valued at about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the 2nd quarter worth about $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution and retail sale of motor fuels primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. It serves convenience stores and commission agent locations, contracted independent convenience store operators, and other commercial customers.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.