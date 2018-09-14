Strs Ohio Invests $267,000 in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (AXTA) Stock

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,827 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 213,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 35,685 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 101.8% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 7.6% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,638 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.77.

NYSE AXTA opened at $29.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.26. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $28.04 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Steven R. Markevich sold 13,500 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.47, for a total transaction of $397,845.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,029 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,044.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 250,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.73, for a total transaction of $7,432,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 690,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,538,316.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 344,526 shares of company stock worth $10,253,262. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings primarily for the transportation industry. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers various specially-formulated water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

