Strs Ohio Has $256,000 Holdings in Safety Income & Growth Inc (SAFE)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in Safety Income & Growth Inc (NYSE:SAFE) by 25.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,640 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Safety Income & Growth were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SAFE. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Safety Income & Growth during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 15,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safety Income & Growth by 4,799.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 107,221 shares during the last quarter. 36.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SAFE opened at $17.06 on Friday. Safety Income & Growth Inc has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $305.90 million, a P/E ratio of 93.22 and a beta of -0.11.

Safety Income & Growth (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.07). Safety Income & Growth had a return on equity of 0.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $11.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 million. analysts forecast that Safety Income & Growth Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SAFE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Safety Income & Growth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Safety Income & Growth in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.78.

In other news, major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 129,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.35 per share, with a total value of $2,118,960.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Marcos Alvarado sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $47,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 153,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,969 in the last three months. 1.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Safety, Income & Growth Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is the first publicly traded company that focuses on acquiring, owning, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The Company seeks to provide safe, growing income and capital appreciation to shareholders by building a diversified portfolio of high quality ground leases.

