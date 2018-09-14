Strs Ohio Has $249,000 Stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (SHOO)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $103,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,668 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,783,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,304,000 after acquiring an additional 98,063 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Steven Madden by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,723,829 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $75,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,574 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Steven Madden by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $69,646,000 after acquiring an additional 345,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its position in Steven Madden by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,234,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $53,207,000 after acquiring an additional 76,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SHOO shares. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. B. Riley set a $58.00 price target on Steven Madden and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.58.

Shares of SHOO opened at $56.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.51. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $37.25 and a 52 week high of $58.95.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 18th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other Steven Madden news, COO Awadhesh K. Sinha sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,326,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total value of $398,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,282,679.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

