Strs Ohio Has $239,000 Holdings in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC)

Strs Ohio decreased its position in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 74.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,800 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,002 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,460,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,695 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 757,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,242,000 after purchasing an additional 283,511 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,883,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,395,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,782,000 after purchasing an additional 204,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,868,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,826,000 after purchasing an additional 120,785 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Anthony M. Stollings sold 15,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total transaction of $500,606.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vince Berta acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.95 per share, for a total transaction of $44,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,483.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 2,193 shares of company stock worth $66,237 in the last three months. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:FFBC opened at $29.95 on Friday. First Financial Bancorp has a one year low of $24.25 and a one year high of $33.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.03.

First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. First Financial Bancorp had a net margin of 25.41% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. First Financial Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 77.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from First Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. First Financial Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 49.69%.

FFBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. DA Davidson lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of First Financial Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.67.

About First Financial Bancorp

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and other banking, and banking-related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, and Kentucky. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

