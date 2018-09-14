Storm (STORM) Trading Down 10.9% Over Last 7 Days

Storm (CURRENCY:STORM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Storm token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Binance, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Upbit. Over the last week, Storm has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. Storm has a market cap of $31.14 million and $1.70 million worth of Storm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015465 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000303 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00276899 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00150994 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000213 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.28 or 0.05737594 BTC.

Storm Profile

Storm was first traded on July 6th, 2017. Storm’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,509,788,612 tokens. Storm’s official Twitter account is @Storm_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storm’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for Storm is /r/stormtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Storm Token Trading

Storm can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Coinnest, Bancor Network, IDEX, Coinrail, Bitbns, Upbit, YoBit, Kyber Network, Binance, HitBTC and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

