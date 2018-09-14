Stewart Information Services Corp (STC) Holdings Decreased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,991,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $85,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STC. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. S. Muoio & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151 shares during the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STC stock opened at $44.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.73. Stewart Information Services Corp has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $47.37.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $492.87 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corp will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.30%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on STC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

