Sterling Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Position in Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 28.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 149,568 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,404 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NBL. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Noble Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $2,482,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 44.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 982,333 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,765,000 after acquiring an additional 303,326 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Noble Energy by 23.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,411 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Noble Energy by 18.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 109,796 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after acquiring an additional 17,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in Noble Energy by 40.5% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 561,649 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $17,018,000 after acquiring an additional 161,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Nbl Midstream, Llc sold 7,475,000 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $134,774,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Gary W. Willingham sold 24,646 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $924,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 194,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,299,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Noble Energy stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. Noble Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $37.76. The firm has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.06, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Noble Energy had a return on equity of 2.89% and a net margin of 19.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. equities analysts expect that Noble Energy, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 3rd. Noble Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.94%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NBL. Mizuho lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $46.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Noble Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a report on Thursday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.75.

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. It owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. It principal projects are primarily located in the US unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins.

